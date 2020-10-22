The Trenton community is showing their support for a local teacher receiving treatment for breast cancer.
First-grade teacher Heather Slater was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Estrogen/Progesterone Positive in September, after experiencing breast pain. After a mammogram, ultrasounds, and a MRI guided biopsy to confirm the diagnosis, Slater traveled with her husband Justin to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to complete additional testing and procedures to decide on the best treatment plan.
"The diagnosis came at quite a shock, as I am only 43 years old." Slater told the Williston Herald. "I have been educating myself so that I may be a active voice in my treatment and recovery."
Currently taking an oral Chemotherapy treatment, Slater will be traveling to the Mayo Clinic once again at the end of this month, where she will undergo a complete double mastectomy.
Throughout the entire process, Slater said she has been fortunate to have her family, friends and community by her side. On Oct 18, Trenton Public School held a benefit fundraiser for Slater to help defray medical and travel expenses. The event featured a free-will offering supper, as well as a live and silent auction. Each grade from the school donated gift baskets for auction, featuring themes such as movie night, home decor, and more.
"We have been thankful to be surrounded by our family, friends, Trenton School family, students, and community, our Buford neighbors, Bras for a Cause, and all of our amazing supporters," Slater said. "We have been reminded over and over just how big our village is. We are blessed beyond measure."
Slater said she received regular mammograms, and said she felt it was important for all women to get screened regularly to help detect cancer in its early stages, as one never knows when a diagnosis may come.
Slater said with her family and friends supporting her, she has been dealing with the side effects of her treatment day by day, and she looks forward to the day where she can declare that she is cancer free.