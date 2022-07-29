ducks
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today, on World Nature Conservation Day, a conservation agreement with Ducks Unlimited (DU) and Trout Unlimited (TU). The Tractor Supply Company Foundation will invest $150,000 into each conservation group over the next three years to support projects aimed at land conservation, wetland restoration and tree-planting efforts.

Tractor Supply’s engagement with DU and TU supports the Company’s sustainability goals as part of its commitment to being “Stewards of Life Out Here.” The partnership with DU aims to conserve 90,000 acres of working lands and wetland restoration, enough to conserve 12.5 million gallons of water, bringing Tractor Supply significantly closer to fulfilling its goal to conserve 25 million gallons of water by 2025. The Company’s partnership with TU also supports its water conservation goal, along with its previously established commitment to reducing its carbon footprint to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.



