The International Peace Garden celebrated its 90 year anniversary with a weekend event featuring live music, art, fireworks, historic demonstrations, food vendors and more. The weekend hosted the opening of a new Children's Nature Play Area with remarks from many special guests representing the United States, Canada, and the local Indigenous people from both countries. The central theme of the festivities was celebrating the budding partnerships and involvement of the Indigenous people in future of the Garden.
For ninety years, the 2,339 Garden located between North Dakota and Manitoba has served as a testament to peace and friendship between the United States and Canada. The Garden's website boasts that it is "a living monument to the ideals of friendship and cooperation among nations."
To kick off the event, a flag-raising ceremony was held where participants from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Treaty 2 Territory raised their tribal flags.
"Displaying flags like we're doing here today in a specific place sends a really strong message... of strength, that these sovereign nations have strong ties to the land, roots with deep meaning, and each with their own unique culture and proud heritage," North Dakota's Governor Doug Burgum said. "And the people that are represented by those flags deserve to be seen, to be recognized. They deserve to be honored. And they deserve to be respected. Just as those flags at the State Capitol remind us of our commitment to building state-tribal relations built on understanding and mutual respect, these flags here at the International Peace Garden remind us that we're not defined by borders. We're defined by a shared humanity and what really should be an unlimited capacity for peace, for gratitude, and love for one another."
Tim Chapman, CEO of the International Peace Garden, said that the anniversary event was the strongest weekend attendance the Garden had seen in five years.
Chapman said that the addition of the Children's Nature Play Area and expansion of the Conservatory provides new ways for visitors to experience the many ways the Garden promotes peace through the principles of conservation, education, recreation, and arts and culture.
Jamie Azure, Tribal Chairman of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, told attendees about his long and personal history with the Garden. He told tales of attending summer basketball and music camps at the Garden and making field-trips there with his schoolmates. Because of this history, Azure said that he was pleased to be a part of the Garden's efforts to bring education to visitors about the history of the Metis and Indigenous people on both sides of the border.
The Garden is built on sacred lands that are the ancestral home of Metis and Indigenous people. Through traditional storytelling at the new Children's Nature Play Area and other interpretive and cultural content, visitors will learn about the rich history and heritage of the local Metis and Indigenous people.
Peace Garden President, Dorothy Dobbie, talked about the world in 1932 when the Great Depression and war in Europe was a part of daily life.
"I think when people heard about the Peace Garden, it stirred something in their souls," Dobbie said. "I think they were looking for something beautiful and hopeful, and I think that we still do. It's my dream that someday people will gather here, and this generation and new generations to come will find a way to peace through the Garden."
Governor Burgum challenged everyone in attendance to "dare to dream big dreams" when it comes to the long-term future of the Garden.
"The ideals of peace, collaboration, friendship, and everything this park stands for is a lesson we can show the whole world about what we can all do together," Burgum said.
"There are more great things to come for this park," Cliff Cullen, Minister of Economic Development, Investment, and Trade and Deputy Premier of Manitoba, said. "The state and province are committed, and we're going to get our federal cousins engaged too. We have great ideas coming down the road and we're going to make great things happen."
The United States has committed $12 million dollars and Canada has committed $15 million dollars in capital funding to sustain and continue the Garden's goals to add enriching cultural content. Manitoba recently announced an increase in its annual operating grant to the Garden from $383,000 to $541,000.
For more information about the International Peace Garden, visit its website at www.peacegarden.com.