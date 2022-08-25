Purchase Access

The International Peace Garden celebrated its 90 year anniversary with a weekend event featuring live music, art, fireworks, historic demonstrations, food vendors and more. The weekend hosted the opening of a new Children's Nature Play Area with remarks from many special guests representing the United States, Canada, and the local Indigenous people from both countries. The central theme of the festivities was celebrating the budding partnerships and involvement of the Indigenous people in future of the Garden. 

For ninety years, the 2,339 Garden located between North Dakota and Manitoba has served as a testament to peace and friendship between the United States and Canada. The Garden's website boasts that it is "a living monument to the ideals of friendship and cooperation among nations." 



