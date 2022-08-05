Purchase Access

As Americans feel the acute financial and other impacts of the highest inflation rate in some four decades, international business leader and publishing magnate Steve Forbes explains in his new book, Inflation: What It Is, Why It’s Bad, And How To Fix It, how we can quickly dig out of a financial crisis that he believes was a long time coming. His solution: stabilizing the value of money and returning to a 21st Century gold-standard.

The Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media discussed the book, which he co-authored with Nathan Lewis and Elizabeth Ames, on a recent episode of Pinkston’s Coffee with Closers podcast.



