Last Friday, at seven by the clock,
Some of the best of Hope’s stock –
Believe me, we meant no harm –
Went forth to the Dowling farm
To meet the Farmer’s Club;
They might call it “The Hub;”
To pass on our suffrage lore
Just for our rights – no more.
As we rolled along in our cage
We talked of going to Page
And then we took a turn
And spoke of going to Luverne.
On suffrage we were all very keen,
And we numbered just seventeen.
Yes, and we had lots of fun.
Of men going out there was one –
But it happened that two of his kind
Were walking along behind.
Then, as we rumbled along,
We sang our Suffrage Song.
And with us we had a poet
(Although we didn’t know it)
Who wrote some verses that were new,
And they proved to be very true.
And when we arrived out there
They brought us out a chair
That we might more easily alight,
And not fall down with our might.
And after removing our “things”
We exchanged a few cheery slings.
They had thought best to prepare
A program with us to share.
It certainly was very good.
Then, you know, it was understood
That Mr. Shippy was to make a speech
In which he endeavored to teach
That women wouldn’t have to fight
Even if we did get our right.
No need for this, for our might
We could make things come out all right.
He thinks there’s no cause for alarm –
That we wouldn’t lose our charm
When we have bridged the moat
And go to the polls to vote.
Why go with a strong petition
To some old fat politician
When its better to be direct
And go to the polls and elect?
One strong point was taxation
Without representation.
Of this there’s no need for suggestion:
That it’s wrong there is no question.
Some say it would cause much trouble
And the cost of elections double.
In this there’s really nothing.
And they’re only just a “bluffing.”
For wouldn’t it make you laugh
If they’d cut the male vote in half?
And have all those votes lost –
Just to cut down the cost?
And we would be subjects for election,
But the men would help in the selection:
Besides, that nothing new –
And it only takes a few.
So, when we take our stand
Along with the men of the land,
And our votes are all unfurled,
We’ll have a better world.
I might go on at length
Of his points of convincing strength,
But will say, to just remember
That on the third of November
On this question men may vote.
Of the results we’ll all take note.
How we hope that Suffrage wins,
So we can help down the sins
That are killing our girls and boys!
That’s why we are making this noise.
Then, after a delightful lunch,
We left almost at once;
And it was one o’clock at night
When we came home in the bright moon light.