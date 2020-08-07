Carrington Parade

Early in the suffrage movement supporters rode in a parade in Carrington, N.D.

 (NDSU Archives.)

Editor's Note

This story is part of the coverage of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote, created by the North Dakota Newspaper Association and the North Dakota Woman Suffrage Centennial Committee.

Last Friday, at seven by the clock,

Some of the best of Hope’s stock –

Believe me, we meant no harm –

Went forth to the Dowling farm

To meet the Farmer’s Club;

They might call it “The Hub;”

To pass on our suffrage lore

Just for our rights – no more.

As we rolled along in our cage

We talked of going to Page

And then we took a turn

And spoke of going to Luverne.

On suffrage we were all very keen,

And we numbered just seventeen.

Yes, and we had lots of fun.

Of men going out there was one –

But it happened that two of his kind

Were walking along behind.

Then, as we rumbled along,

We sang our Suffrage Song.

And with us we had a poet

(Although we didn’t know it)

Who wrote some verses that were new,

And they proved to be very true.

And when we arrived out there

They brought us out a chair

That we might more easily alight,

And not fall down with our might.

And after removing our “things”

We exchanged a few cheery slings.

They had thought best to prepare

A program with us to share.

It certainly was very good.

Then, you know, it was understood

That Mr. Shippy was to make a speech

In which he endeavored to teach

That women wouldn’t have to fight

Even if we did get our right.

No need for this, for our might

We could make things come out all right.

He thinks there’s no cause for alarm –

That we wouldn’t lose our charm

When we have bridged the moat

And go to the polls to vote.

Why go with a strong petition

To some old fat politician

When its better to be direct

And go to the polls and elect?

One strong point was taxation

Without representation.

Of this there’s no need for suggestion:

That it’s wrong there is no question.

Some say it would cause much trouble

And the cost of elections double.

In this there’s really nothing.

And they’re only just a “bluffing.”

For wouldn’t it make you laugh

If they’d cut the male vote in half?

And have all those votes lost –

Just to cut down the cost?

And we would be subjects for election,

But the men would help in the selection:

Besides, that nothing new –

And it only takes a few.

So, when we take our stand

Along with the men of the land,

And our votes are all unfurled,

We’ll have a better world.

I might go on at length

Of his points of convincing strength,

But will say, to just remember

That on the third of November

On this question men may vote.

Of the results we’ll all take note.

How we hope that Suffrage wins,

So we can help down the sins

That are killing our girls and boys!

That’s why we are making this noise.

Then, after a delightful lunch,

We left almost at once;

And it was one o’clock at night

When we came home in the bright moon light.

