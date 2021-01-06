There is chaos in the nation's Capitol after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol complex Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Lawmakers were forced to halt the debate over whether to certify the Electoral College results and take shelter instead. People outside the building have been told to take cover.
Early media reports say that at least one person has been shot.
Legislators in North Dakota and Montana, meanwhile, have posted brief statements on social media condemning the violence and saying that they are OK.
What they're saying:
“We condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol and encourage respect for the rule of law. We are grateful to the Capitol Police and law enforcement for their dedication as they work to restore order.”
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.
“I’m safe and in a secure location. Violence is never okay, and what is happening is abhorrent. It must end and be condemned immediately.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
“Thank you to the Capitol police and all law enforcement. Rioting is not protesting. This needs to stop. Now.”
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
"We are blessed in Montana to have a long tradition of respectful and spirited dialogue and peaceful expression of diverse viewpoints through our First Amendment rights. Violence is not an acceptable response to political differences. Already this week, we've had multiple peaceful demonstrations here at the State Capitol in Helena. We encourage Montanans to continue serving as an example for the nation during these times of intense division."
Joint statement from Montana Senate President Mark Blasdel and Montana Speaker of the House Wylie Galt
"I condemn any kind of violence and intimidation. This is unacceptable."
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.
"I am safe and so is my staff. I condemn political violence of any kind. There is a peaceful process to resolve this which is what we were attempting to do. Thank you to the Capitol Police for keeping us safe."
Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.