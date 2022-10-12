A man originally from Williston was piloting a small plane on Oct. 1 when it crashed into the second-story of a Hermantown, Minnesota home, resulting in three deaths.
32-year-old Tyler Fretland was a transplant from Williston to Burnsville, Minnesota. He was piloting a Cessna 172 with two passengers aboard when the aircraft crashed into a home on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road in Hermantown. The Hermantown Police Department determined that the airplane hit four power lines and the second floor of the home before coming to rest in the backyard of the property. Significant power outages occured due to the wreck.
The two occupants of the home and their cat were uninjured, but Fretland and the two passengers aboard perished. The passengers were 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and her 31-year-old brother Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville.
The homeowners, Jason Hoffman and his wife, told Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) news that they had been sleeping for a little more than an hour when they were awakened by what sounded like an explosion as the plane went through the roof right above their bed.
"We couldn't hardly see each other through all the insulation and dust. I was able to grab a flashlight next to the bed and the first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed," Hoffman said. "That's when we looked out and noticed the entire back half of our house was gone."
Hoffman continued to tell MPR that he saw the plane wedged between his pickup truck and his garage. Hoffman said that he is heartbroken over the three deaths.
The Hermantown Police Department said they were notified by the control tower at the Duluth International Airport that a small airplane had left radar and was believed to be crashed just before midnight on Oct. 1. The control tower told police that the last known location on radar was 1-1.5 miles south of the airport.
"In this line of work you just, you're kind of prepared for the unexpected at all times, but you never expect that that's going to be the call you receive that night that there was a plane crash," Hermantown Police Chief Jim Crace told Fox 21. "You can see that it [the aircraft] literally went right over their heads, within a couple feet and they're safe, a little shaken for sure but at this time they are safe."
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were notified and took over the investigation.
Hermantown Communications Director Joe Wicklund explained in an interview with Fox 21 that the wreck-site is considered a crime scene because of the nature of the accident. He said that the FAA and NTSB will investigate to determine how and where the plane went wrong in the air and what exactly happened.