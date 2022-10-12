Fretland plane crash in Minn.

Three people died when a small plane crashed into a home on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road in Hermantown, Minn on Oct. 1

 John Myers | Duluth News Tribune

A man originally from Williston was piloting a small plane on Oct. 1 when it crashed into the second-story of a Hermantown, Minnesota home, resulting in three deaths.

32-year-old Tyler Fretland was a transplant from Williston to Burnsville, Minnesota. He was piloting a Cessna 172 with two passengers aboard when the aircraft crashed into a home on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road in Hermantown. The Hermantown Police Department determined that the airplane hit four power lines and the second floor of the home before coming to rest in the backyard of the property. Significant power outages occured due to the wreck. 



