Despite an increase in population, North Dakota won’t be getting another Congressional representative, but Montana will.
The U.S. Census Bureau released its first results from the 2020 Census, and North Dakota saw its population increase by more than 100,000. The 2020 Apportionment population — the number used to determine how many Congressional seats each state gets was 779,094, compared to 672,591 in 2010.
The growth rate of 15.8% was the fourth best in the country.
“The record high 2020 Census count is great news for North Dakota and reaffirms what those of us who live here already know: that our state is a land of abundant opportunity and one of the best places in the nation to live, work and raise and family,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “As we continue to build healthy, vibrant communities, diversify our economy and invest in infrastructure, innovation and education, North Dakota is poised to continue this pattern of recent growth.”
Montana went from 989,415 in 2010 to 1,085,407 in 2020. It was one of six states to gain a representative. Colorado, Florida, North Carolina and Oregon all each added one representative, while Texas gained two.
Seven states each lost one representative based on the latest census: California, illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
“This release today has some historic significances,” said Kevin Iverson, manager of the North Dakota State Data Center at the North Dakota Department of Commerce. “From the Census 2010 count of 672,591 to the just released Census 2020 count of 779,094, North Dakota grew by 106,503 residents. This is the largest growth the state has seen in any decade since between 1900 and 1910 when the state grew by 257,910 residents.”
Overall, the population of the United States grew slowly over the last decade. The total population figure announced Monday was 331,449,281.
That is an increase of 7.4% from the 2010 Census. Between the 2000 and 2010 Census, for example, the population grew at 9.7%.
In fact, according to Ron S. Jarmin, the acting director of the Census Bureau, it was the second-slowest growth rate in U.S. history, behind the 7.3% growth between 1930 and 1940.
Jarmin said the bureau was proud of the efforts it made to adapt to the changes that happened when COVID-19 hit. On March 12, 2020, for example, letters started arriving in mailboxes telling people how to fill out the census online. Less than a week later, much of the nation closed down for weeks, only opening up with new restrictions in place.
To reach more people, the bureau added more languages people could respond in, advertised in places people would be more likely to see — Jarmin gave the example of putting ads on pizza boxes.
“We worked hard to get more people to respond, especially in those historically undercounted areas,” he said.
In a news release, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte celebrated the news.
“Thanks to the efforts of Montanans across the state, the 2020 Census shows what we’ve known to be true – Montana is a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Gianforte said. “This is a great day for Montana. With a second congressional seat, Montanans will have another voice in Congress to work on their behalf. It’s critical we avoid the traps of partisanship and gerrymandering as our new district lines are drawn. Our new districts should be compact, keep our communities together, and make common sense.”
Montana had two congressional districts until 1993, when reapportionment based on the 1990 population count resulted in Montana losing its second seat.
Rep. Matt Rosendale praised the change.
“Even though I will no longer be the lone representative from the state of Montana, this is a great opportunity for the state,” he said. “Having another member in our delegation makes us that much more powerful and it means we will have representation on more committees that are important to our state.”
The numbers released Monday are the first to come from the 2020 Census. They don’t include population or housing counts for counties and cities, and they don’t include demographic characteristics.
That information will be released later this year and is used to steer the redistricting process.