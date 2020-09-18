Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Known by both the left and the right as an outspoken champion for women’s rights and social justice, Ginsburg’s death attracted comments from a wide array of lawmakers on Twitter Friday night, most of which, regardless of political affiliation, complimented her integrity and legal skill.
Montana and North Dakota lawmakers were among those posting comments highlighting Ginsburg’s storied career.
“Justice Ginsburg served on our nation’s highest court for more than 2 decades,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., wrote. “The second woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice, she will be remembered as a trailblazer who devoted her life to serving the American people. Mikey & I send sincere condolences to her loved ones.”
Sen. Cramer, meanwhile, wrote “Heaven has gained an American giant. RIP #RBG”
Rep. Kelly Armstrong wrote that she was a “once in a generation American, and a judicial titan.”
“She was a pioneer, an advocate, and an incredible woman,” he wrote. “My prayers go out to her family and loved ones.”
In Montana, Sen. Steve Daines praised Ginsburg's courage in and out of the courtroom.
“Justice Ginsburg lived an incredible life, full of historic accomplishments,” he said in an emailed statement. “She was a courageous fighter in both the courtroom and in her longtime health battles. My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and Americans mourning her passing.”
Senator Jon Tester, meanwhile, wrote, “Tonight this country mourns an icon. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who devoted her entire life to equal justice. May her memory be a blessing.”
Democrats in Montana also released a statement describing her death as a tragic loss.
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a visionary champion for justice, a fervent believer in the equal rights of all people, and a singular inspiration to millions,” the statement said. “A towering force for good, the scope of Justice Ginsburg’s impact on this nation is immeasurable. While we mourn her passing, we draw inspiration from her memory, and strive to build a Montana – and a nation – that lives up to her legacy and vision.”
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, meanwhile, wrote that the flag had been placed at half-staff at the White House in honor of Ginsburg, who she described as a trailblazer for women.
In North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum also directed all government agencies to fly both United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff as well, and encouraged North Dakotans to do the same in their homes and businesses as a sign of respect for Ginsburg for her "memory and long-standing service."
Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn and appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton on a 96 to 3 vote.
She has consistently sided with the liberal side of the court in many landmark cases during her decades on the bench. Among these were pivotal cases on same-sex marriage, abortion rights, and, in 1996, a decision that opened up a Virginia military institution to qualified women.
She was also well-known for her fiery dissents, among them one she wrote in 2007 in a key case about equal pay for female employees.
Ginsburg’s death comes 46 days before the 2020 election. Some of the Twitter comments about Ginsburg’s death revolve around that point.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., minority leader of the Senate, tweeted, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
The words echo a statement made by Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, when he blocked the nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court after the death of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.
Ginsburg’s family told members of the media that she had dictated a final statement, also focused on the upcoming election.
"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed."
Supreme Court confirmation battles generally take months, rather than weeks, but Trump and Senate Republicans could still press to fill the vacancy before January.
If successful, that would be the third justice installed by the Trump administration on the nation's high court. His previous two were Neil Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh.
Trump last week tweeted a list of justices he said he would pick for the Supreme Court if he had the chance. They were Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, and Josh Hawley of Missouri.