North Dakota’s Congressional delegation have each issued statements condemning President Joe Biden’s executive orders limiting oil and gas development on federal land.
The executive order issued Wednesday directs the Secretary of the Interior to halt any new oil and gas leases on public land or offshore waters and to review existing leases.
Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong all issued statements Wednesday, Jan. 29, condemning the order and saying the moves would weaken the United States’ economy and security.
“Our nation has increased energy production and grown into a dominant force in global energy markets, all while our emissions have been on a downward trend for more than a decade,” Hoeven said. “This has supported good jobs, lower prices for families and businesses and been a strong source of revenue for all levels of government. The executive order signed today is the wrong approach and undermines our economic and national security. We can achieve better environmental stewardship through technological innovation, but locking away access and creating new burdensome and costly regulations that restrict new energy development on federal lands won’t get us there.”
“I thought President Biden wanted Americans united, not unemployed,” Cramer wrote. “Pausing oil and gas leases on federal lands will raise energy costs for all Americans and eliminate opportunities for good-paying jobs; and the President’s promise to review existing leases means he isn’t done yet. While he destroys jobs at home, the President is delivering wins to foreign competitors like Saudi Arabia, whose exports to the United States will only increase under these actions, further hurting our economy and weakening national security. President Biden’s war on America’s energy producers — and the jobs they create — shows he is more interested in appeasing the radical left than in helping America’s workers and families.”
“President Biden’s moratorium on oil and gas leases will crush a critical segment of our country’s economy, increase reliance on foreign energy, and weaken our national security,” Armstrong wrote. “Responsible energy development on our public lands is a major component of North Dakota’s economy, and this ban will strike at the livelihoods of the families reliant on the energy sector. The Biden Administration needs to reverse this devastating decision.”