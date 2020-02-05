President Donald Trump touted his economic achievements and recent trade deals, as well as his efforts to reduce drug prices during his State of the Union Address on Tuesday.
Here’s are various reactions from North Dakota and Montana.
“The President’s address covered key priorities for our nation and for North Dakota,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. “Economic growth continues to be strong, providing higher wage and the lowest unemployment rate in five decades. In fact, our country experienced wage growth at or above 3 percent for 16 month straight, well above any other gain since the Great Recession.”
Hoeven credited tax and regulatory relief for unlocking economic potential, particularly for energy states like North Dakota.
“These accomplishments will be bolstered by the recent trade agreements we’ve secured, including the signing of USMCA and the phase-one trade deal with China,” Hoeven said. “These agreements provide North Dakota agriculture and energy producers with much-needed access to valuable foreign markets, including our two biggest trading partners, and we continue to be encouraged by the progress being made with Japan and the EU.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said the results show that President Trump’s policies should be continued, a nod toward the upcoming 2020 election, now a mere nine months away.
“President Trump delivered a strong State of the Union address with an optimistic outlook for our country and a compelling case for continuing the policies which have led to this Great American Comeback,” he said. “Whether through tax reform, trade deals, deregulation, a secured border, a rebuilt military, or America’s energy revolution, the President’s record of delivering real results for the American people cannot be denied. Now it’s time to put division aside, work with President Trump, and renew our focus on tackling unifying issues like infrastructure, education, and high prescription drug costs.”
Rep. Kelly Armstrong did not releases an official statement. He tweeted portions of the State of the Union Address, however, and concluded with a tweet that said, “The State of the Union is Strong!”
Gov. Doug Burgum said the priorities Trump outlined are priorities that are important to North Dakota.
“Tonight President Trump outlined a vision for America that builds upon the economic growth, historic low unemployment and rising wages that have benefited citizens in North Dakota and across the nation under his administration,” Burgum said. “We’re thankful for his continued focus on securing better trade deals for U.S. farmers, ranchers and businesses – especially the historic U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which will strengthen relationships with North Dakota’s top two trading partners – and his support for working families, rural broadband and training programs to meet workforce demands and unleash the full potential of American entrepreneurship. We also appreciate the President’s commitment to maintaining a strong military, ensuring peace through strength.”
On the Montana side, meanwhile, U.S. Senator Steve Daines said America is “winning” under President Trump.
“Our economy is booming,” he said. “We have the lowest unemployment in over 50 years. Middle class wages are at an all-time high. We are delivering on our promise of less government and more jobs.”
Daines also mentioned that 180 conservative justices have been confirmed since Trump took office.
“These are lifetime appointments, shaping our courts, and protecting Montana’s way of life for generations to come,” he said.
Meanwhile, recent trade deals with China, Japan, South Korea, and Europe are a big win for Montana farmers and ranchers, Rep. Greg Gianforte said.
“These deals benefit our farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, and businesses,” he said. President Trump deserves a lot of credit for delivering trade agreements that work for America and Montana.”
Gianforte also touted border control.
“We’re making America secure,” he said. “We’re taking back more control at our borders and working to reduce the flow of illegal drugs pouring into our communities. Abroad, we’re taking the necessary steps to protect our troops and our allies.”
Senator Jon Tester, meanwhile, focused on the guest he brought to the State of the Union.
“I was honored to have Little Shell Chairman Gerald Gray as my guest at tonight’s address, to celebrate and honor the Tribe’s relentless fight for federal recognition for so many generations. Even in this divisive time, the Tribe’s victory is a prime example of what can still happen in Washington when folks build coalitions, make their voices heard, and reach across the aisle.”
Not everyone, however, was as enthusiastic. National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson, who is originally from North Dakota said the President had glossed over many serious problems, particularly in the farm sector.
“President Trump’s rosy outlook for the American economy is not just inaccurate, it is insensitive to the millions of rural Americans who are struggling every day just to scrape by,” he said. “Farm debt crept up to $416 billion in 2019, the highest it’s ever been since the 1980s farm crisis. Despite trade assistance payments, many farmers haven’t been able to withstand the financial pressures. Nearly 600 farmers filed for Chapter 12 bankruptcy last year — a shocking 20 percent spike — while thousands more decided to leave the business entirely.”
New trade deals are likely to be a bright spot, Johnson acknowledged, but their benefits are likely to take a long time to be realized.
“This administration’s trade wars have caused real, lasting damage, both to agricultural export markets and to our reputation as a trading partner, and it will take time to recover,” he said. “In fact crop prices have dropped since USMCA and the phase one deal with China were signed, a strong indication that any improvements will be gradual, if at all.”
Ignoring such issues won’t make them go away, Johnson added.
“Instead he should work to include rural America in his great comeback by rebuilding our reputation as a reliable trading partner, establishing fair and stable agricultural markets and addressing the root causes of our current farm crisis.”