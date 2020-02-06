President Donald Trump has been acquitted, as many expected, in a vote that closely followed party lines, with one notable exception. GOP senator Mitt Romney broke with his party to vote yes on Article One of Impeachment, which alleged that Trump used his political office to pressure a foreign country into investigating his political rivals.
Romney voted no, however, on Article Two, which had alleged obstruction of Congress after Trump refused to provide documents to Congressional investigators and instructed his top advisors and government officials to ignore subpoenas and refuse to testify.
The final vote in the U.S. Senate was 52 against and 48 for Article One of Impeachment and 53 against and 47 for Article Two. The measures each required a two-thirds majority to pass.
Reactions from Montana and North Dakota also fell into party lines.
Members of the Democratic Party said that the state’s Republican senators were derelict in their duties as representatives of the people.
“The United States only works when the branches of government act as proper checks and balances against each other,” said DEM-NPL Communications Director Alex Rohr. “The Senate has entirely failed its duty to check the president. Senator John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer voted no today without hearing witness testimony. They abandoned their oaths of impartiality and failed North Dakota.”
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, however, said the Senate listened to plenty of witnesses and reviewed reams of evidence.
“During the long days of the trial, we heard sworn testimony from 13 witnesses, read 17 depositions, asked 180 questions, viewed 193 video clips, and poured over 28,000 pages of Documents,” Cramer said.
That evidence, however, generally did not include testimony from witnesses or documents that Trump had blocked from the House’s Congressional inquiry. That was a point of order to Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana.
“Montanans sent me to the U.S. Senate to hold government accountable,” he said. “I fought to allow this trial to include documents and testimony from witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the allegations against the President — regardless of whether they were incriminating or exculpatory — so the Senate could make its decision based on the best information available. Unfortunately, my Republican colleagues and the Administration blocked this information — robbing the American people of their legitimate right to hold their elected officials accountable.”
Tester said the evidence that was available to the Senate, however, did lead him to believe that Trump did in fact abuse his power by withholding military aid from an ally for personal political gain, and that he had also obstructed legitimate oversight by a coequal branch of government.
“It’s a sad day for this country, and for all Americans who believe that no one — not even the President of the United States — is above the law,” Tester said.
Sen. John Hoeven, meanwhile, agreed with his Republican colleagues that the available evidence was sufficient to make a determination.
“We have the transcript of the call between President Trump and President Zelensky,” he said. “President Zelensky said he did not feel he was being pressured and the military aid was provided without Ukraine conducting any investigations. Given these facts, I do not believe that the House’s allegations rise to the level of an impeachable offense.”
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, meanwhile called the process the most partisan impeachment in the nation’s history.
“This has always been about overturning the 2016 election and trying to severely impact the 2020 election,” he said. “Montanans overwhelmingly oppose this impeachment and stand with President Trump. Supporting this impeachment means ignoring the voices of Montanans who voted for President Trump in the last election, and it means silencing Montanans who plan to vote for President Trump in 2020. The answer is an election, not an impeachment.”
U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said the impeachment will have lasting consequences for the Republic.
“They trampled minority rights and irreversibly lowered the constitutional standard for impeachment simply because they don’t like the president,” he said. “That’s the legacy of this House Democratic majority.”
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte called the impeachment a partisan sham.
“Working to overturn the results of the 2016 election, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and House Democrats pushed their partisan impeachment through the house and failed to make their flimsy case in the Senate,” he said. “Now that this impeachment charade is behind us, let’s get back to work.”
That echoed a call by all of the Congressional delegates, to focus on what can be done about the nation’s pressing issues.
“We can move on to the unifying issues the American people want us to tackle,” Cramer said. “Issues like infrastructure, education, energy security and dominance, national security, and the rising cost of health care, among many others. These are the issues American people care about, these are the issues North Dakotans care about, these are the issues the people sent us here to deal with. Let’s do this together, and let’s start now.”
However, Congressional delegates on both sides of the aisle have already begun talking about partisan reforms to the checks and balances of the three branches of government — a clear signal that partisan battles and potential gridlock are far from over.