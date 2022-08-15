Rossland and family

Rossland surrounded by her family who supported her in Dallas throughout the competition 

 Provided

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Last week, Olivia Rossland- Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen, hopped on a plan to Dallas, Texas to compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen. Though she did not return to Williston with a new title, Rossland feels her time in Texas was well spent.

“Going into this week I had set a goal for myself,” Rossland posted on social media. “My goal was to represent North Dakota with pride and leave with friendships that will last a lifetime. This week has taught me so much about myself as a person. I feel so incredibly honored I was able to experience a life changing opportunity like this.”



Tags

Load comments