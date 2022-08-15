Last week, Olivia Rossland- Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen, hopped on a plan to Dallas, Texas to compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen. Though she did not return to Williston with a new title, Rossland feels her time in Texas was well spent.
“Going into this week I had set a goal for myself,” Rossland posted on social media. “My goal was to represent North Dakota with pride and leave with friendships that will last a lifetime. This week has taught me so much about myself as a person. I feel so incredibly honored I was able to experience a life changing opportunity like this.”
Rossland was able to do so many things outside of the on-stage competition and she shared her adventures on social media through her official Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen account. Photos of Rossland and other title holders ice-skating, signing autograph cards, photoshoots, and so much more makes followers feel like they are right next to her on this journey.
“Stepping onto the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen stage and being able to show off who I have become, is truly an unreal experience,” Rossland said.
Rossland performed her dancing talent on the national stage, showcased prior to leaving to Dallas at her send-off party in Williston. Rossland said that after dancing for 14 years, some years spent teaching young girls ballet, she never though she would be able to showcase her talent on a national stage.
On Friday night, Morgan Greco who competed as Miss Washington’s Outstanding Teen won the crown and sash after performing operatic vocals and sharing her social impact initiative: Empowerment Starts with Me, which encourages young women to empower themselves through self-defense programs.