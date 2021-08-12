McKenzie and Williams counties were far and away the fastest growing in North Dakota between 2010 and 2020.
North Dakota had seven counties that grew more than 20 percent over the last decade, with Williams County coming in No. 2 with a 72.9 percent jump and McKenzie County leading the state with an increase of 131.2 percent.
The last 10 years saw a change in the makeup of the area, as well. In 2010, 92.1 percent of Williams County was white — that fell to 77.8 percent in 2020. The percentage of African-Americans rose from .3 to 5.1 percent, and the multiracial population rose from 2.9 to 8.6 percent.
In McKenzie County, the largest change was in the American Indian or Alaska Native category, which fell from 22.2 percent in 2010 to 12.9 percent in 2020.
North Dakota had the fastest growing population younger than 18, at 22.1 percent. Both Williams and McKenzie counties led the state in population growth in that category.
Williams County's under-18 population grew 116 percent since 2010, while McKenzie County's increased 156.5 percent.