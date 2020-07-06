A federal judge has ruled that permits for the Dakota Access pipeline are invalid, and that the pipeline must shut down while a more lengthy review is conducted.
The order, written by Judge James Boasberg in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia, requires Dakota Access to cease operations and be empty by Aug. 5.
Boasberg had ruled in March that environmental studies for the pipeline had not been extensive enough. Under the National Environmental Policy Act, projects that are highly controversial require the more detailed Environmental Impact Statement, instead of an Environmental Assessment.
Fourteen states, as well as North Dakota, had filed briefs arguing against vacating the pipeline’s permits while the study is conducted, pointing out the lengthier study is unlikely to change the agency’s decision, and in the meantime, the shutdown would harm not only the oil and gas sector, but also agriculture and other sectors that depend on rail transport.
North Dakota, meanwhile, said in its brief that shutting in the pipeline would be economically catastrophic to the state, particularly now, while the oil and gas industry is struggling amid a pandemic that has destroyed demand for crude oil.
State officials testified it would take at least two years to divert 500,000 barrels of oil from Dakota Access to rail, leading to more shut-ins and financial losses for an industry already hard-hit by COVID-19.
Dakota Access carries about 40 percent of the state’s crude oil to market. When the pipeline began operating, drilling activity in the state increased about 20 percent, due to the reductions in transportation costs. The state lacks other options to economically transport oil. Rail cars and trucks are more expensive options, which will reduce the number of economic wells. That will likely mean thousands of jobs lost, perhaps permanently, state officials suggested in their brief.
Shutting in the pipeline will also result in millions of lost tax revenue for counties along the route and for the state. The pipeline’s operation generated $313 million annually in tax revenue for the state, according to figures in North Dakota’s brief.
Williams County, meanwhile, was collecting $2.3 million and McKenzie County $1.52 million.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.