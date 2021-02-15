It's tax time — what you need to know before starting to do your tax return

It’s nobody’s favorite time of year — tax season.
The IRS opened up individual filing on Friday, Feb. 12. Here are three things to do to get ready to file your taxes.
1. Information is everything
The first thing the IRS suggests is very basic: Make sure you have all the information you need. That means having any income documents on hand, as well as receipts, canceled checks and anything else that documents income or things like charitable donations. Some common forms of income beyond employment include: rental, real estate, royalties, partnerships, S corporation and trusts.
Here are some common income documents:
- Forms W-2, Wage and Tax Statement
- Form 1099-MISC, Miscellaneous Income
- Form 1099-INT, Interest Income
- Form 1099-NEC, Nonemployee Compensation
- Form 1099-G, Certain Government Payments; like unemployment compensation or state tax refund
- Form 1095-A, Health Insurance Marketplace Statements
2. Check your work
An error on your taxes is a huge pain. The IRS recommends using electronic filing software — the tax preparation software handles many common errors — or using a reputable tax preparer. If you don’t, though, there are still steps you can take to avoid mistakes. Here is a list of some of the more common mistakes the IRS has highlighted.
- Missing or inaccurate Social Security numbers
- Misspelled names
- Incorrect filing status
- Math mistakes
- Figuring credits or deductions
- Incorrect bank account numbers
- Unsigned forms
- Filing with an expired individual tax identification number
3. Figure out if you can file for free
The IRS has several options for people to file their 2020 taxes without any extra charge. There is an income limit of $72,000 per year to use the IRS’ traditional Free File program, which goes through partner sites. A complete list is available at apps.irs.gov/app/freeFile/. For taxpayers who make more than $72,000 per year, the IRS offer uses free fillable forms that people can then use to e-file their tax return. The IRS warns people should be comfortable preparing their own taxes before using the fillable forms.