GRAND FORKS — Where can homeless families go?
That was one of a handful of problems brought to Ben Carson, the Housing and Urban Development Secretary, at a listening session on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Grand Forks City Hall that followed a tour of LaGrave on First, a housing facility that opened its doors in August 2018.
“If you’re a mother and children fleeing domestic violence, we have resources, but we don’t have a place for a whole family in this state,” Sue Shirek, the executive director of Northlands Rescue Mission, told Carson. “We send people right across the border into Minnesota, and we need more facilities.”
And what about proposed expansions of the federal low-income housing tax credit, which apportions a little more than $3.1 million in North Dakota each year for tax credits for projects such as LaGrave?
“That program is very important. It is so important that the facility you were in this morning, LaGrave on First, was developed primarily with the low-income housing tax credit program,” said Terry Hanson, executive director of the Grand Forks Housing Authority.
Legislation introduced in the U.S. House and Senate would increase the allotment for those tax credits by 50% over five years, which would put North Dakota’s share at $4.6 million.
But it wasn’t just problems or concerns: Speakers on Wednesday also told Carson about a host of programs they run that help people understand their rights and speak up if they’re discriminated against, for instance, or pay a security deposit at a new apartment.
After Shirek told him about the lack of family-oriented shelters here, Carson said he likes the “housing first” model of combating homelessness — and a “housing second, housing third” model, he quipped — and said it can be cheaper to house someone than leave them on the street.
“There are some people, you know, where it’s not fixable. They are severely disabled, very elderly, there are other issues, and as a responsible society, we should just take care of those people the best way that we possibly can,” Carson said. “But for people who have potential, obviously, what we look at are the results. So it doesn’t matter whether it’s one philosophy or another that underlies the organization, we look at the results. And if they’re getting good results, they tend to be fine.”
Speaking more generally, Carson said his agency’s goal has shifted:
“It used to be how many people could you get into a program?” he said. “Now our emphasis is how many people can we get out of the program and from underneath the roof and to a self-sustaining situation?”
The secretary cited a 2013 Brookings Institute analysis that concluded poor teens could join the middle class by following three rules: finish high school, get a full-time job and wait until age 21 to get married and have children.
“If we have policies that incorporate that kind of information, I think we have a tendency to do much better,” Carson said.
Carson said the agency is pushing public-private partnerships and touted a “real-time dashboard” leaders can use to track regional operations or grants.
“That really permits a tremendous amount of flexibility,” Carson said. “Places that manage well are going to do extremely well under this system.”
“Good,” said Sen. John Hoeven, whose staff put together Carson’s visit. “That’s what we want to hear.”
“Places that don’t manage well will do extremely poorly,” Carson finished.
“As it should be,” Hoeven said.
Beyond LaGrave, Hoeven highlighted a bill he’s pushing in the Senate that would make permanent the Tribal HUD-VASH program, which helps American Indian veterans with rent, among other services. He also took partial credit for maintaining funding for some federal HUD programs, including “community development block grants.”