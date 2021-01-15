Humanities North Dakota (HND) is issuing a call for our state's citizens to rise to the challenge of our time and help us keep our republic.
According to HND executive director, Brenna Gerhardt, “The events leading up to and following the 2020 election demonstrate that American democracy is both fragile and dependent upon the active engagement of thoughtful and informed citizens. We cannot take for granted our rights and responsibilities as American citizens. We must listen to and debate with each other in good faith as we seek solutions to critical issues, understand the legal framework created by the Constitution, uphold the freedoms protected in the Bill of Rights, and take action to restore American leadership and competitiveness in a global context.”
To support thoughtful, informed and engaged citizenship, Humanities North Dakota is offering free civics education classes to adults and high school students through their We The People: The Citizen and the Constitution program. This innovative course, taught by trained constitutional scholars, teaches the history and principles of the United States federal democratic republic. Participants will understand how government functions and their rights and responsibilities as citizens.
In addition, HND has gathered some of the nation’s most respected thinkers from across the political spectrum to present their solutions to critical issues facing our democracy during the GameChanger Ideas Festival starting Jan. 14, and running through March 25. All events take place online and are free to attend. Issues covered will include the effect of social media on our democracy, election reform, social unrest, overcoming partisan division, the role of the Declaration of Independence today, and more.
To participate in civic renewal visit, www.gamechangernd.com.
Jan. 14 – Is Social Media Destroying Our Democracy? with Yaël Eisenstat former a CIA Officer, U.S. Diplomat, and special advisor to Vice President Joe Biden.
Jan. 21 – Can Political Innovation Break Partisan Gridlock and Save Our Democracy? with Katherine M. Gehl, founder of The Institute for Political Innovation
Feb. 4 – The Republican Party and Conservative Movement: Now What? With Peter Wehner, Vice President and Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center
Feb. 14 – America Came Together a Century Ago. Can We Do It Again? with Shaylyn Romney Garrett coauthor of Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again with Robert Putnam
March 4 – How Social Movements Impact Our Democracy with Deva R. Woodly, author of The Politics of Common Sense: How Social Movements Use Public Discourse to Change Politics and Win Acceptance
March 25 – What Does the Declaration of Independence Mean Today? with Danielle Allen, James Bryant Conant University Professor at Harvard University and Director of Harvard’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics