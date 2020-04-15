Oil storage capacity in the state of North Dakota is nearly full, and downstream storage spaces are likely to be filled up by June, thanks to the twin effects of an OPEC-Russia price war and a coronavirus pandemic.
In the midst of this glut, the U.S. Department of Energy is negotiating contract awards with nine U.S. companies who would store U.S. produced crude oil in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The companies with whom DOE is negotiating were not named in the department’s press release, but the parties are negotiating a collective 23 million barrels of crude oil storage across four SPR sites. Deliveries would be received in May and June, though some might arrive as early as April.
The nine companies would store oil aggregated from numerous small, medium and large U.S. producers. Awardees would be able to schedule the return of their stored oil through March 2021, minus a small amount of oil to cover SPR’s cost of storage.
DOE issued a request for proposals to use available space in the SPR for temporary storage on April 2, after being directed by President Donald Trump to “fill up” the reserve “to the top.” The pending awards are just an initial step toward filling the SPR to capacity, as directed.
“When producing oil you have two options – you either use it or you store it. With the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing an enormous decrease in demand as our country works to contain the virus,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said in a statement. “This is why making storage capacity available in the SPR is so important. Providing our storage for these U.S. companies will help alleviate some of the stress on the American energy industry and its incredible workforce.”
North Dakota’s Congressional delegation have been among advocates for using the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to at least store some of the excess oil being produced right now — if not outright purchase it.
“Oil and gas producers in North Dakota and across the nation are vital to our economic and national security,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. said. “We’ve been working with the Administration to support our energy industry and help them to weather the economic challenges from COVID-19, and we appreciate Energy Secretary Brouillette moving quickly to store U.S. crude in the SPR. At the same time, we’ll continue working to help U.S. producers during these historic times and to pass our legislation to fund the purchase of U.S. crude for the SPR.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, likewise, has been an advocate of purchases for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
“Now is the time for nations with petroleum reserves to utilize their remaining capacity through purchases or leases,” Cramer said.
Meanwhile, Congressional efforts continue to purchase U.S. produced oil for the SPR, instead of merely storing it. Hoeven has introduced bicameral, bipartisan legislation that would provide $3 billion to purchase U.S. produced crude oil for the SPR. A similar measure was in the most recent coronavirus stimulus package, but it was blocked by Democrats.