Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Department of Justice today announced 56 awards totaling $35.7 million in funding from the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) as part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to provide direct support and related assistance to victims of sexual assault. Announced in conjunction with the National Sexual Assault Conference, the Sexual Assault Services Formula Grant Program (SASP) awards include funding for each U.S. state, five U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

“For nearly two decades, the Justice Department’s Sexual Assault Services Program has demonstrated our commitment to providing comprehensive support to survivors of sexual assault,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “This grant funding will go directly toward strengthening the efforts of agencies and organizations across the country to provide critical services and care that survivors need and deserve.”



Tags

Load comments