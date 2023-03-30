Sen. Steve Daines

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) appeared on Fox’s The Story with Martha MacCallum to discuss the national security threat posed by Mexican drug cartels and the bill he helped introduce to designate them foreign terrorist organizations.

Daines said: “Look, enough is enough. These Mexican cartels are invading our country, and they're spreading fentanyl, methamphetamines across our communities. One hundred thousand Americans now are dying every year because of this. That’s equivalent to having a major airliner crash every day in our country. Ninety percent of those drugs are coming from Mexican cartels. It’s costing us about a trillion dollars a year. That is why we've got to do something about it.



