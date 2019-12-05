WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer blocked a resolution Thursday, Dec. 5, that would formally recognize and condemn Turkey's genocide of the Armenian people. The North Dakota Republican was the lone objector to the resolution, which needed unanimous approval to pass.
Axios reports that the White House directed Cramer to block the resolution to preserve diplomatic relations with Turkey and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Cramer and his office did not return multiple phone calls requesting comment Thursday.
Cramer's objection marks the third time in the last month a Senate Republican has blocked the resolution at the White House's request, according to the publication. Cramer and the other two objectors, Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and David Perdue of Georgia, have been among President Donald Trump's most dependable political allies in the Senate.
The bipartisan resolution's co-sponsor, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., accused Cramer of acting hypocritically on the Senate floor, saying Cramer had co-sponsored a similar bill denouncing the genocide as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Actor Dean Cain re-posted on Twitter one of Cramer's posts from two years ago in which Cramer praised the actor for "coming in... to raise awareness on the Armenian genocide."
Cramer said Thursday he supported "the spirit of the resolution" but had to object because its passage could undermine the complex diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Turkey. He also mentioned that Trump and Erdogan had met only a few hours prior at the NATO summit in London, and he wasn't sure what they had discussed.
"I don't think this is the right time. If there is a right time, this certainly isn't it," Cramer said.
Menendez, who teamed up with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to bring the resolution forward, said he was "deeply disappointed" by Cramer's objection and pledged to reintroduce the resolution every week until it passed with unanimous consent.
"There's never a good time," Menendez said. "In my view, there's always the right time to recognize genocide as genocide."
Cramer said he does not intend to continue objecting to the resolution. He also told CNN reporter Haley Byrd he expects the resolution will eventually succeed if Menendez keeps bringing it to the floor.
The U.S. federal government had not formally recognized the Armenian genocide until October when the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a resolution similar to the one which Cramer objected Thursday. Erdogan said the House's passage of the resolution was hurtful to Turkey and could erode U.S.-Turkey relations.
Ottoman Turks systematically killed an estimated 1.5 million ethnic Armenians between 1914 and 1923, according to The New York Times. The events, which historians describe as "genocide," remain an impassible point of contention between Armenia and Turkey, which maintains the events took place as a part of a messy war.
The North Dakota state House of Representatives and Senate recognized the genocide in 2007 and declared April 24 as a day of remembrance for those killed. Twenty-nine countries have officially recognized the genocide, mostly in the last 20 years, according to the Armenian National Institute.