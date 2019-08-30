On the afternoon of Aug. 9, 2019, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Churchwide Assembly voted to approve a memorial that declared the ELCA as a sanctuary church, saying the call to “love our neighbor” is central to the organization’s faith. The declaration left many congregations asking, “What does this mean?”
“In our baptismal covenant we promise to strive for peace and justice in all the world,” ELCA’s presiding bishop Rev. Elizabeth Eaton said in an email provided to the Herald. “One of the ways we live out this vow is through our commitment to welcoming the stranger. With this declaration, we publicly state that walking alongside refugees and immigrants is a matter of faith.”
The Williston Herald sat down with local ELCA representatives and leaders to discuss the declaration and what it means for churches in our area.
“My first question was ‘What does this mean?’ Because the word sanctuary, there’s a biblical definition, there’s a historical understanding, there’s a church culture understanding and now there’s the political understanding,” said Pastor Dave Maxfield, senior pastor at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. “One the one hand, it’s not saying anything new, other than we’re putting a new language on it.”
“When you walk into a church, you’re walking in to a sanctuary,” added one ELCA representative who asked not to be named. “I think if you read the actual documents, all they’re trying to do is reclaim the original word of sanctuary, and this broad sense of freedom that pastors and church people have the authority to help them.”
Pastor Brian Knutson of First Lutheran Church noted that the declaration was not instruction to break the law or do anything illegal, which was also a talking point in Eaton’s email.
Knutson pointed out that “sanctuary” can mean different things in different communities, and may run the gamut from providing English as a Second Language courses to offering a space for individuals to live.
Each denomination must determine for themselves what the context of sanctuary mean, Eaton’s email stated.
“We have a broken system regarding immigration, refugees and asylum-seekers.” The email said. “To declare ourselves a sanctuary church body is to say that we seek to provide concrete resources to assist the most vulnerable who are feeling the sharp edges of this broken system.”
“I think too often we let fear get in the way,” said Deacon Tara Ulrich of First Lutheran Church. “The world tells us we should be afraid of this person or this thing. What about looking at the scriptures and saying ‘Jesus was all about love, so how do we be the church? How do we love our neighbor?’”
Knutson said he did not believe the declaration would create much change to the denominations in our area, saying that it would create a teaching moment and give the opportunity to engage in conversation with ELCA’s members.
“We now are engaged in a re-explanation of what it means to be a church.” he said. “I’ve had conversations which people are seeking information and they want to learn and so it becomes a wonderful teaching, because we get to talk to them about what does a pastor do, what does the congregation do, about membership. For us, it’s an invitation to rediscover in a new what what it means to be a church.”
Knutson and the other ELCA leaders noted that the declaration does not direct any members to a specific action, but that each congregation and ministry must determine for themselves the best way to interpret and adopt the new memorial.