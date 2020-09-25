The deadline for the 2020 Census continues to hang in legal limbo, after a judge in California ruled that the count can continue through Oct. 31, a ruling which the Trump administration immediately appealed.
North Dakota Census Office Manager Kevin Iverson said at this point 98.3 percent of North Dakota households have been counted, whether by self-response or by door-to-door enumeration. That leaves just 1.7 percent to go, a figure he believes the state can reach regardless of what the Census deadline ends up being.
“We are in the top 15 for sure in terms of being completed,” he said.
North Dakota has been helped by starting its door-to-door campaign for non-responsive households early. That decision was made to avoid any potential of an October snowstorm or blizzard interfering with completion of the Census.
“If you are in Alabama, they are only 91.1 percent complete,” Iverson said. “They have almost 10 percent of that state which has not yet been counted, so for them, this is huge. For us, it’s really not.”
The 2020 Census in North Dakota has not been without challenges, Iverson acknowledged.
“For us, it kind of was (a perfect storm),” he said. “The president declared a national health emergency the evening before the first forms were delivered to people’s houses. We had spent money on advertising signs on major roads but then it turned out no one was driving on those. We published a whole lot of handouts to hand out at events that did not take place.”
Despite such things however, Iverson believes North Dakota’s census is shaping up well overall.
“It is what it is,” he said. “But, for sure, it will be one for the record books.”
Census data won’t be shared with Iverson until next April, about one day before it is released to the general public. Iverson said once the data is released, there is an appeals process, if something doesn’t look right.
“In most cases, it’s a misunderstanding of geographical boundaries,” Iverson said. “They do a pretty good job of collecting data on every housing unit, in part because we share some very detailed data with the Census Bureau.”
While he’s confident that North Dakota’s Census is shaping up well, there are still lingering areas of concern.
“Basically, the Bakken oilfield workers are a concern of mine,” he said. “I think we are certainly going to be hurting in (western) counties where some individuals have likely left just as the decennial census was taking place.”
Rural areas are also typically undercounted, Iverson said, and have traditionally had a low response rate to the Census Bureau, as have Native American populations in the state, where there is mistrust of U.S. agencies.
Other challenging areas for the state’s census include snow birds, Iverson said, who often leave the state for winter to live elsewhere, students who may reside off-campus, and military personnel at locations such as Minot Air Force Base.
“It’s kind of the same thing as Bakken oilfield workers who think they are from somewhere else because that is what their driver’s license says,” Iverson said. “But the Census doesn’t follow your legal residence. It’s where you (physically) spend the majority of your time.”
That's because one use of Census figures is to divide federal funding for services like providing roads and streets. For that purpose, a count of those physically present is needed.
Census figures are also used, however, to determine Congressional representation and to draw political boundaries, along with a host of other uses the figures find by many and various entities.