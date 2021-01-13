North Dakota’s only Congressional Representative has voted against impeaching President Donald J. Trump for a second time.
Kelly Armstrong voted against the impeachment, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives 232-197. The vote is the first time a president has ever been impeached more than once and, with 10 Republicans joining the Democratic-led vote. Trump was impeached by the House in 2019, but was acquitted by the U.S. Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
On Wednesday, the House approved one article of impeachment on a charge of “inciting an insurrection” that accuses the president of responsibility for a mob storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Armstrong condemned last week’s riot but said he was voting against the article.
“What happened last Wednesday is an absolute tragedy,” Armstrong said. “And not only are we part of dealing with it now, we were part of it them. But when emotions are frayed and tensions are this high, process matters more. It matters more than it did before. And the reality is this: there are serious constitutional questions about these articles, and Donald Trump is going to be President until Jan. 20, and on Jan. 20, Joe Biden is going to become President.”
Armstrong urged his colleagues to use this moment to make the country stronger.
“But I’ll end with this, I’m going to vote against impeachment, and that’s going to give me credibility at home with my base,” he said. “You’re going to vote for impeachment, and that’s going to give you credibility at home with your base. It’s easy to point at me and blame me, it’s easy for me to point at you and blame you, but on Jan. 21, we are all going to be back here. So use that credibility. Go back and talk some hard truths to your people. I’m going to do it. We need to do a better job.”