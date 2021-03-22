The number of bipartisan issues in the United State's seems to be shrinking all the time, but North Dakota’s lone member of the House of Representatives has found one.
Last week, Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, R-New York, spoke on a live stream about their efforts on criminal justice reform, specifically the EQUAL Act, which would eliminate the 18:1 penalty difference between crack and powder cocaine in federal sentencing guidelines.
The goal is to change the disparity in sentencing because there is no pharmacological difference between the two forms of the drug, Jeffries said during the event.
“I’ve just seen countless lives ruined without a meaningful investment in helping individuals,” Jeffries said of his home district, which covers parts of Brooklyn and Queens.
Armstrong said he agreed there was no reason for the difference and the change made a lot of sense.
“We’re not talking about not holding people accountable for their actions,” he said.
The original disparity was even greater, and the introduction of Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law Act is the next step toward closing the gap.
Armstrong was one of two Republicans in the House to sign on as co-sponsors. His support comes from his time as a defense attorney, including work in federal courts, as well as from conversations with law enforcement officials.
North Dakota has been a leader in criminal justice reform and prosecutors and other local law enforcement have been at the forefront, Armstrong said. The idea is to help people who are dealing with addiction and selling drugs to support their own habit.
“If you deal with all these issues, you can break the cycle,” Armstrong told the Williston Herald.
The change is necessary even as many states have made criminal justice and sentencing reforms of their own. That’s because while most criminal justice happens on the state level, many use federal sentencing guidelines as a basis.
The sentencing laws were passed in the 1980s and 1990s, and Armstrong things have changed enough since then that there will be support for eliminating the disparity.
“We've come a long way since then in recognizing that a 30 year sentence for a nonviolent offense doesn't really make us any safer,” he said.