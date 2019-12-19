U.S. crude oil has continued to hit new records, and the outlook on the global market continues to appear strong. That includes the Bakken, which produces low-sulfur crude — something markets both foreign and domestic continue to need in higher amounts.
The American Petroleum Institute released a quarterly report on the oil and gas industry that shows the increasing power of U.S. oil on the world stage.
“The U.S. for the first time in 60 years has reached a milestone of being a net exporter of energy,” said Dean Foreman, API’s chief economist.
This was a prediction Foreman had made in September, and it was just confirmed by the U.S. Energy Information Administration in its latest report.
The milestone comes with great economic benefits, Foreman said, listing lower energy prices and rejuvenated investment in resource development, processing and transportation as among the benefits.
Domestic refining, meanwhile, has been buoyed, despite U.S. trade restrictions and a strong U.S. dollar, both of which tend to make exports more challenging.
On the flip side, U.S. imports have continued to fall, Foreman said, while demand for domestic supplies of petroleum are soaring.
“In October and November, the United States for each month had the highest ever oil demand,” he said. “It’s close to an all-time record.”
A significant amount of the growth has been for jet fuel, but other fuels like diesel and gasoline have also continued to grow.
“So all around, from a petroleum market perspective, this is a solid story,” he said.
In 2020, a new requirement goes into effect requiring all marine fuels to be low-sulfur, or for vessels to install scrubbers. While many have done the latter, the law will still likely create substantial new demand for low-sulfur fuels.
That’s good news for the Bakken, which produces light sweet crude, naturally low in sulfur.
“What is remarkable is that North Dakota has reached a milestone of 1.5 million barrels per day of oil production,” Foreman said.
Pipeline construction hasn’t been as robust in the Bakken as in the Permian, he added, but with crude by rail to refineries across the mid-continent and to the east and west coasts, this has still enabled record production growth.
“It’s a solid story for North Dakota,” Foreman said.
The regulatory change to low-sulfur marine fuels has been in the works for a long time, since 2008.The U.S. refinery complex is ready for the switch, Foreman said.
“(It) has increasingly learned to take advantage of the light sweet that is here, but it can also still take advantage of the heavier crude,” he said. “That plus the best work in the global refinery industry leads us to believe that the U.S. refinery industry is very well prepared for the switch.”
Another effect American shale production is having is a general lowering of price for natural gas around the world.
Prices are at $6 or lower around the world right now, Foreman said.
“It would be more like $8 (in Europe) and in Asia, it would be double digits,” he said. “So it’s really changing the business model and balance globally.”
About 40 percent of natural gas output is going into Europe, Foreman added.
“The ability to take LNG to a very contestable market and have it supplant Russian gas is a great story for exports,” he said.
Record high production and record high domestic demand has kept prices uncharacteristically low, Foreman said.
“This hat trick has been made possible only because the supply growth that led to energy interdependence has endured based on U.S. technology leadership in energy development,” he said.
For a typical American household, it means more dollars to spend on other things — to the tune of more than $200 billion nationwide, adjusted for price inflation, as compared to 2010. That is before the energy revolution accelerated.
Sustaining this momentum will be the next hat trick. Things like steel tariffs, trade wars, and OPEC present a lot of moving parts for the industry to contend with moving forward.
“Our country must pursue policies that enable the infrastructure and trade needed to underpin continued U.S. energy prosperity,” Foreman said.