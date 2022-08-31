Purchase Access

AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road for Labor Day weekend. The Auto Club Group is reactivating its ‘Tow to Go’ program for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

Tow to Go is active from 6pm Friday, September 2nd – 6am Tuesday, September 6th.



