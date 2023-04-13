BISMARCK — The North Dakota National Guard was assisting local flood mitigation efforts by placing 1-ton sandbags by helicopter Wednesday near White Earth, North Dakota, east of Tioga.
At the request of the Mountrail County emergency manager, the Guard diverted one UH-60 Black Hawk from Wednesday’s scheduled training at Kimball Bottoms south of Bismarck to assist the local community.
“Expanding our training to two sites is a win-win scenario,” said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota National Guard adjutant general. “In addition to assisting one of our communities, simultaneous missions provides excellent training for our operations personnel commanding and controlling aircraft in multiple locations. We will also gain experience working with community members who fill and stage these large sandbags.”
The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was emplacing 1-ton sandbags to block an interior drainage culvert, preventing further inundation of the town of White Earth.
One-ton sandbags in emergency response were last used on May 3, 2022, when Gov. Doug Burgum authorized the N.D. National Guard to assist in stabilization efforts on the Bourbanis Dam at the request of the Pembina County emergency manager. These large sandbags also were used during the Guard’s 2009 flood response and in Minot during 2011 flooding.
Reminder from the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services:
With high temperatures and an accelerated melt, it’s important for residents in flood-prone areas to connect with their neighbors or local emergency manager and discuss local flood risks and planning needs.
Many areas across the state are already experiencing overland flooding. Motorists should use caution while traveling. Never drive or walk into floodwaters. It is impossible to know how deep the water is just by looking at it. Don’t underestimate the power of water. It takes only 6 inches of fast-moving water to knock over and carry away an adult, and 12 inches to carry away a small car. To look for road closures in flood-affected areas, visit travel.dot.nd.gov.