AMES, Iowa — National Farmers Organization submitted a letter of support to the Administrator of USDA AMS on Wednesday, addressing the overhaul of the Federal Milk Marketing Orders.
National Farmers Organization supports the National Milk Producers Federation’s (NMPF) comprehensive proposal for modernization of the Federal Milk Marketing Order (FMMO) system. National Farmers serves over 1,500 dairy farmers throughout the United States.
“National Farmers dairy leadership team has studied and discussed the NMPF proposal at length and have concluded that their proposal will benefit our producers and represents the best path forward for the U.S. dairy industry,” National Farmers President Paul Olson said in a press release. “We believe the changes outlined in that proposal are much needed and long overdue.”
Key points of the proposal include:
Updating dairy product manufacturing allowances (the “make allowance”) contained in the USDA milk price formulas.
Discontinuing the use of barrel cheese in the protein component price formula.
Returning to the “higher of” Class I mover.
Updating milk component factors for protein, other solids and nonfat solids in the Class III and Class IV skim milk price formulas.
Updating the Class I differential price system to reflect changes in the cost of delivering bulk milk to fluid processing plants.
“As a matter of Board policy, NFO does not bloc vote its membership,” said Olson. “Should a call come for a hearing on the NMPF proposal, we will encourage our member farmers to vote in the affirmative,” Olson emphasized.
National Farmers markets milk, livestock and crops for thousands of American agricultural producers. It offers six decades of experience representing farmers and ranchers and helps producers market together by grouping production from many ag operations increasing each farmer’s ability to compete in the marketplace. National Farmers’ experienced marketing professionals negotiate on conventional and certified organic farmers’ behalf in cash and contract sales, establishing commodity sales terms with the farmers’ interests in mind.