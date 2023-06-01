AMES, Iowa — National Farmers Organization submitted a letter of support to the Administrator of USDA AMS on Wednesday, addressing the overhaul of the Federal Milk Marketing Orders.

National Farmers Organization supports the National Milk Producers Federation’s (NMPF) comprehensive proposal for modernization of the Federal Milk Marketing Order (FMMO) system. National Farmers serves over 1,500 dairy farmers throughout the United States.



