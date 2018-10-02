The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of three drivers involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 85 Monday afternoon.
Terry Lynn, 58, of Alexander, was killed when the 2015 GMC pickup truck he was driving was struck from behind by a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by James Whitcomb, 50, of Williston, just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the NDHP. The impact drove Lynn’s pickup onto the trailer of a 2015 Peterbilt semi that was being driven by Monte Wissel, 40, of Williston.
Whitcomb’s Freightliner came to rest on top of Lynn’s pickup, the highway patrol said. Lynn was pronounced dead on the scene.
Monday’s crash was the second traffic fatality in a week in and around Williston. On Sept. 25, 29-year-old Wendy Newsome was killed when the car she was driving collided with a Williston Police Department SUV driven by Sgt. Dustin Bertsch. That crash remains under investigation.
Lynn’s death brings to 15 the total number of traffic fatalities in Divide, McKenzie and Williams counties so far this year.
That total also includes four deaths in three separate crashes that happened in five days in Williams County. On Sept. 19, a 26-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Highway 85 and U.S. Highway 2 north of Williston. On Sept. 21, a 15-year-old Sidney girl was killed in a crash on Highway 2 west of Williston, and two other people — a 24-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman — were killed in a crash in nearly the same spot on Sept. 23.
There have been 10 traffic deaths in Williams County, four in McKenzie County and one in Divide County so far this year. That compares to a total of 18 for all of last year — nine each in McKenzie and Williams counties and none in Divide County.
The NDHP said Tuesday that Monday’s crash on Highway 85 remained under investigation.