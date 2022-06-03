Rates won’t be going up for Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative customers as a result of the back-to-back blizzards in April. You can thank the new cryptocurrency plant located in northwestern North Dakota for that, according to reports heard at MWEC’s annual meeting Thursday night.
The meeting focused on the past year’s progress, and included important announcements to the public.Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Bob Grant and General Manager, Dale Haugen, also shared details about the April blizzard’s aftermath, and the likely impact it will have on future storms, as well as what is to come with the new cryptocurrency plant.
The theme for the meeting this year was getting reconnected, which was fitting due to not being able to have an open to the public large event last year due to coronavirus. Pit 105 made a wonderful dinner for the cooperative members to start the evening with, and after sitting down and chatting for a while, Grant called the meeting to order.
After Ryan Block, Safety Coordinator for MWEC, had the infamous “safety moment,” Mayor Howard Klug took the stage to welcome cooperative members and thank MWEC for “setting the bar pretty high” with their spectacular building. He also thanked them for allowing the city of Williston to move forward, noting that MWEC is crucial for many integral city components such as police, fire, street lights, water plants, the landfill, and the airport.
Kim Wilson, an employee of MWEC, was next up to lead the members in the Pledge of Allegiance and sing her shiver-inducing rendition of The National Anthem.
Grant and Haugen called Roger Sorenson up next, thanking him for his 27 years of service on the Board of Directors.
“It’s been the 27 best years of my life,” Sorenson said.
Grant also took a moment to honor Richard ‘Dick’ Ludwig for his years of service before passing away.
MWEC’s legal team spoke next, explaining the ballot items for members to vote on this year. Members were being asked to vote on extending the mail-in ballot process and to change the Director nomination process and deadlines. Three uncontested Board candidates were also voted on.
Next up was the Board/Management panel with Grant and Haugen, where each asked the other a question and members could comment or ask follow-up questions to either party.
The first burning question was about the historic April blizzard that left so many without power, some for 28 days.
“Mother Nature and Old Man Winter really socked your co-op in the stomach this last month,” Haugen said.
Haugen noted that April’s two blizzards added up to the worst storm he has seen, and went through the timeline of learning about the incoming weather to seeing the power outage map turn red with service outages to working with manufactures and other external partners to get power back to members.
Haugen said there will be outages for the next two to three months as rain or wind comes because there are still poles and insulators and other equipment in the field with residual damage from the storm. Haugen once again thanked the members, employees, partners, and community for all their help restoring power to their service area and shared plans for moving forward.
The next question for Haugen was about inflation and price pressure, and how MWEC members’ electric bills would be affected. Haugen stated that for the next three to five years, member rates would remain stable, according to financial reports. He credited that to the Washington family cryptocurrency plant going in west of town.
“They are going to buy as much energy from this co-op from as the whole co-op currently uses,” Haugen said.
The cryptocurrency plant will be buying $1.8 million of electricity per week from MWEC starting out, according to the contract, Haugen said. That will offset the $20 million cost of storm repairs so that it is not passed on to co-op members. Haugen said that next year, the cryptocurrency plant is projected to buy $119 million of electricity.
The annual meeting closed after closing remarks, and members were invited to mingle with the Board of Directors and employees of the co-op.
“We were very happy with the turnout. We expected low numbers because of the nice weather and the farmers being so far behind right now, but the support we got from the membership tonight was very heartwarming,” Haugen told the Williston Herald.