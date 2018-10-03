A surveyor is drawing up a new map for the Muddy Valley Subdivision, to match pins that were incorrectly placed to mark some of its boundaries.
The boundary discrepancies in the subdivision just outside of Williston in Stony Creek Township were discovered earlier this year after Ed Rintamaki took over a surveying company whose owner had retired. He has been working since then to help the landowners resolve problems with the original surveying work.
Rintamaki was at the Tuesday Williams County Commission meeting to update progress on the matter.
He said the landowners have agreed that changing the map to suit the pins is the best solution to the problem at this point. Landowners have already put time, money and effort into the existing boundaries. Tree rows and shrubbery have been planted, and small buildings like sheds placed based on what everyone had thought were the boundary lines.
However there is one remaining problem with the approach, and it lies with the road. Or more properly, the easements on which the road will lie. The plat can readily be changed to match where the existing road is, but a new easement will have to be dedicated to match it.
The County’s zoning ordinances, however, treat any change to easements like that as a new subdivision and that triggers a cascade of requirements, including a developer’s agreement for construction of infrastructure to county standards, and bonding. These provisions are part of Williams County’s new subdivision ordinances, intended to ensure that the county has some way to enforce roads being built to standards, as well as ensuring that there are some funds available to fix problems, in the event something happens and the developer walks away from the project.
Those requirements don’t match the situation here, Rintamaki suggested. He is recommending that all of the requirements triggered by the new easement be waived.
Planning and Zoning staff suggested not having a developer’s agreement could be problematic, since there would be no way to force the completion of the road to county standards.
But in this case, the original developer has died, Rintamaki pointed out. The subdivision was approved in 2012, prior to Williams County’s new ordinances, and, by now, most of its lots have already changed hands.
Not waiving the requirement for a developer’s agreement would mean a significant shift of burden on to landowners, he said, since the existing road does not meet county standards.
A special assessment district is a possible solution, but some those property owners are concerned they would not be able to afford the cost of that on top of their mortgages. Plus it is fixing the problem in a way that puts the burden solely on the landowners.
Travis Lingenfelter was among property owners present at the commission meeting Tuesday.
“We are the one homeowner that took the biggest hit on the realignment,” he said. “We lost the most land.”
He said he hoped the county and homeowners can come together with “common sense.”
“The way my wife and I look at it is we know something has to be done,” he said. “but it needs to be a common sense way that’s not just thrown back on homeowners.”
Commissioners suggested that the issue of the map and the issue regarding roads are really two separate matters, and that the latter is more of a legal question between the property owners and the current developer.
“I think the first issue is the property lines and worry about the roads later, because I would tend to think that’s not going to be our decision in the end,” Williams County Commission Chairman David Montgomery said.
Commissioners took no votes on the matter, but asked Rintamaki to submit his preliminary map for review for the next Williams County Commission meeting.