Mowing near state highways begins this month Staff Report Sep 4, 2023 The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin fall mowing operations along state highways in early September.Fall mowing is preparation for the upcoming winter season to help minimize drifting of snow onto the roadway.Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do so before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.For more information, contact the respective NDDOT district office in your area.Bismarck District 701-328-6950Devils Lake District 701-665-5100Dickinson District 701-227-6500Fargo District 701-239-8900Grand Forks District 701-787-6500Minot District 701-857-6925Valley City District 701-845-8800Williston District 701-774-2700Additional information and district map can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.