Our nations military veterans served to keep the United States the 'Land of the free and home of the brave'.
After serving, veterans often struggle with healthcare costs.
According to the National Library of Medicine, 1.7 million who served have no health coverage.
The American Legion is attempting to alleviate those struggles.
The American Legion is the "nation's largest wartime veterans service organization and looks to take care of their own through different programs that they can offer." However, all of this still takes plenty of money.
American Legion Post 37 in Williston, is no different.
"Our veterans don't always get transportation, not just to here in Williston, but they are getting sent to Spearfish, Bismarck, Fargo," said Bobby Rice, a member of Post 37. "They aren't always getting sent somewhere local. "
American Legion Post 37 recently purchased a wheelchair accessible van to help transport area veterans to these appointments, but money is always a factor.
That's where The Iron Brotherhood Motorcycle Club stepped up and on Friday, July 7, the club donated over $50,000 to the American Legion.
"I'm kind of lost for words on it. We were not expecting that kind of money," said Rice. "We can do a lot of good for our vets with it. It's unreal."
The Iron Brotherhood Motorcycle Club raised the money from its annual motorcycle show and couldn't think of a better place to donate the profits.
"Caleb Havard.
I'm a veteran myself and my club is a very patriotic club and we want to give back to those who fought hard for that title of veteran. They sacrificed a lot," said Caleb Havard of The Iron Brotherhood MC. "We do a bike show every year in May and that's where all these proceeds come from. We sell tickets, have prizes, but the only way this is possible is the great citizens of North Dakota. If it wasn't for them we wouldn't be able to do anything."
Last year, The Iron Brotherhood MC gave just over $20,000 to American Legion Post 37.
"They like to know where the money is going and with us they it with us and all we do in the community and with our veterans," said Rice. "We plan to help our vets. We purchased a van. That was a goal of ours to have a van that we own that isn't a state run vehicle to help our vets out."
Havard, a veteran himself, holds the American Legion close in his heart and loves being able to help the cause.
"Patriotism isn't dead and it goes to show that these people love their veterans and what they've done," said Havard. "Last year they were able to buy a van with the money and helps pick up those that can't get to appointments. This is a dream. To work for those that can't because they gave everything they had, it's a dream. I get to fulfill those wants and needs they have. It makes us feel like amazing. I love it."