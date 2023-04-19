The Montana Senate rejected House Bill 614 on Wednesday. The legislation attempted to expand the prosecution of children as adults and created new mechanisms to coerce children and trample on their constitutional right to due process.
The bill, sponsored by Representative Bill Mercer (R-Billings), would have allowed for unchecked prosecutorial discretion by eliminating existing waiver hearings for transfer to both District Court and adult probation and parole. This, alongside the near tripling of offenses with transfer eligibility, would have resulted in untenable injustice for children within the legal system, the ACLU of Montana said in a news release.
"In addition to the egregious disregard for the constitutional rights of Montana youth," the ACLU said in the release, "is the threat to the health and safety posed by allowing children and adults to be held in the same correctional facilities, a tenant of this legislation.
“Children in Montana’s legal system must be afforded their constitutional right to due process and protected from coercion and vulnerability to abuse," said Maggie Bornstein, a lobbyist with the ACLU of Montana. "We are grateful to the bipartisan group of legislators who have stood in the corner of Montana children and families involved in the legal system.”
The ACLU of Montana said in the news release it "applauds the Senate for making the righteous decision to uphold the rights and protect the well-being of youth across our state. Often, our greatest failures to support vulnerable children and families manifest within our juvenile legal system. The erosion of the rights of children and the unnecessary escalation of juvenile involvement in the legal system is a failed answer to the many challenges Montana youth face."