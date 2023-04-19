The Montana Senate rejected House Bill 614 on Wednesday. The legislation attempted to expand the prosecution of children as adults and created new mechanisms to coerce children and trample on their constitutional right to due process.

The bill, sponsored by Representative Bill Mercer (R-Billings), would have allowed for unchecked prosecutorial discretion by eliminating existing waiver hearings for transfer to both District Court and adult probation and parole. This, alongside the near tripling of offenses with transfer eligibility, would have resulted in untenable injustice for children within the legal system, the ACLU of Montana said in a news release.



