HELENA, Mont. — Montana Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, strongly encourages Gov. Greg Gianforte to sign bills designed to improve the integrity of Montana’s elections.
Senate Bills 117, 197 and 254 are headed to the governor’s desk following passage of their final votes in the Legislature this week.
SB 117 prohibits state and local governments from using outside money to conduct elections, instead requiring that all election administration costs be paid with public funds. SB 117 is sponsored by Sen. Shelley Vance, R-Belgrade, a former Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder.
SB 197 by Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, doubles the number of precincts and elections that are subject to post-election audits.
SB 254 adds counties that do not use vote-counting machines to the post-election audit process. It is sponsored by Sen. Ken Bogner, R-Miles City.
“The integrity of our elections is one of the biggest concerns we’ve heard from our constituents over the past couple years,” Ellsworth said. “All three of these bills are meaningful reforms to further secure our elections and reassure Montanans that their votes are counted accurately.”
“I encourage Gov. Gianforte to sign these election integrity bills that are headed to his desk and look forward to additional election security bills passing the Legislature and being signed into law.”