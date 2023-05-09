The final version of a bill that extends Montana’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons task force includes amendments that would both decrease its funding and extend its sunset date. The bill is currently awaiting transmission to Gov. Greg Gianforte for consideration.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning, first brought forward the need for a statewide task force to address the MMIP crisis in 2019, which the Legislature passed. Now four years and two legislative sessions later, the task force is extended for 10 additional years with funding to support the force’s employment.



