GIANFORTE MUG

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

HELENA, Mont. — Joined by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Representative Jodee Etchart, and law enforcement and nonprofit leaders, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte strengthened Montana law Monday to bring human traffickers to justice.

“Human traffickers are despicable, ruthlessly preying on people and committing heartbreaking crime,” Gianforte said. “With this legislation, we’re sending a loud and clear message to human traffickers — if you commit these crimes in Montana, you will be brought to justice to the fullest extent of the law.”



Tags

Load comments