BELGRADE, Mont. — At a firearms manufacturer in Gallatin County, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills into law Thursday to protect Montanans’ retirement security from Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing and Montana’s firearms industry from discrimination.

“Activist, woke capitalism through ESG investing is trending on Wall Street. It won’t fly in Montana, and neither will efforts by woke banks to discriminate against gun manufacturers,” Gianforte said.



Tags

Load comments