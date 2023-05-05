HELENA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday prohibited the sale or lease of Montana ag land, critical infrastructure, and homes near military assets by Montana entities to foreign adversaries.

“Montana will not stand idly by as foreign adversaries buy up our farmland, harvest private data, and spy on Americans,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Today, we’re doing what the Biden administration won’t to defend our economic security, food security, and national security assets.”



