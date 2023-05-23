Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced Saturday that the Republican governor has signed into law Senate Bill 458, legislation that inserts binary, reproduction-based definitions of “male,” “female” and “sex” into dozens of parts of state code.

The final version of the policy — the subject of heated partisan debate throughout the legislative session and a lobbying effort by one of Gianforte’s children — distinguishes males and females by the presence of XY or XX chromosomes and the production of sperm and eggs “under normal development.” The law, scheduled to take effect Oct. 1 this year, also presents a broad, overarching definition of sex.



