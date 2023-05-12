Black Bear (copy)

Most bear attacks on humans occur in surprise close encounters. When exploring the wilderness, always be aware of your surroundings. 

 Sidney Herald

HELENA — Most of Montana’s 76 Wildlife Management Areas open at noon on Monday. The long winter and heavy snowpack have left a limited area for wildlife to forage. With grizzly bear activity increasing, people visiting WMAs should remain vigilant and practice techniques to avoid surprise encounters.

Bears, elk and shed-antler hunters will be sharing the same space. Most animals see, hear and smell humans long before humans detect the presence of animals. Depending on the distance between the animals and humans, the animals decide whether to stay, defend themselves or flee.



