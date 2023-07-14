The MonDak Heritage Center is excited to host new classes in July! Each of these workshops will be fun, unique and tailored to each participant’s creativity level.

Join us on July 20th, at 6pm, to create your own plant ID stakes in a two part clay class taught by guest instructor Jazmine Sommerfeld. These unique stakes can be used to mark pots with plant variety names or handcrafted to include more creative sayings such as “I be-leaf in you” or “Not dead, just dramatic”. This class is $30 for members and $40 for not yet members. Craft your stakes in the first class on July 20th and then glaze them one week later on July 26th. These stakes are a great way to decorate your favorite planters or make great handmade gifts for a plant lover!



