The MonDak Heritage Center is excited to host new classes in July! Each of these workshops will be fun, unique and tailored to each participant’s creativity level.
Join us on July 20th, at 6pm, to create your own plant ID stakes in a two part clay class taught by guest instructor Jazmine Sommerfeld. These unique stakes can be used to mark pots with plant variety names or handcrafted to include more creative sayings such as “I be-leaf in you” or “Not dead, just dramatic”. This class is $30 for members and $40 for not yet members. Craft your stakes in the first class on July 20th and then glaze them one week later on July 26th. These stakes are a great way to decorate your favorite planters or make great handmade gifts for a plant lover!
Have you ever wished that you could spruce up on your dance skills or learn to dance? Are you looking for something unique to try for the next date night? The MonDak Heritage Center has the answer for you with Dance Night at the Mondak on Friday, July 21st at 7pm. Join us for Dance Night at the MonDak for dance lessons and a dance social in the MDHC South Gallery. The first part of the evening will feature country swing and country two step dance lessons from Williston’s Allan Dance Studio and the rest of the evening will leave room for fun dance practice and social dancing. This is a fun workshop is $10 for members and $15 for not yet members and is for both beginners and those with dancing experience.
The final class of the month will be Pinch Pot Animal Planters. In this two part class, learn to form your own animal planter out of clay in the first class. All you have to do is come with an idea of what kind of creature you would like to create! In the second class, you will glaze your creation to add colors bringing your design to life! These planters are perfect for succulents and the class is for all ages from youth to adult! Class fee is $20 for members and $30 for not yet members.
Call the MonDak Heritage Center at 406-433-3500, stop in, or check out our website https://mondakheritagecenter.org to sign up for these classes. The MonDak Heritage Center is located at 120 3rd Ave SE in Sidney and is open Tuesday – Friday 10am – 4pm, Saturday 1pm – 4pm. Admission to the MonDak Heritage Center is FREE. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.