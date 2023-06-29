cow
MonDake Heritage Center

Join us at the MonDak Heritage Center on Friday, July 7th from 5pm – 7pm for a reception for Montana artist Pat Olding. Olding’s art exhibition Montana Fabric will be on display at the MDHC until August 26th.

Olding’s Montana Fabric Exhibition contains paintings that incorporate Montana quilt patterns, wildlife, and images of the west. With a palette knife, Pat Olding pairs majestic animals with painted Montana graphic quilt patterns on each of her canvases. She finds the process of combining these two unlikely elements challenging, thrilling and also enlightening. Olding has combined the two with the belief they both represent our state and are diverse enough to metaphorically represent all the many threads of Montana. The treads define our humanity that makes us Montana.



