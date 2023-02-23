Great Plains Food Bank
Great Plains Food Bank

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items, boxed goods and other items will be making stops in Lignite, Wildrose, Westhope, Trenton and Tioga March 2-3 as part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. All in need of food assistance are welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.

Specifically, the mobile food pantry will be stopping on Thursday, March 2, in Westhope at the Gateway Motel from 12:15-1:15 p.m., in Lignite at the Lignite Community Center from 3:30-5 p.m and in Wildrose at the Wildrose Fire Hall from 4-5 p.m. On Friday, March 3, stops will be made in Tioga at the Tioga Fire Hall from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and in Trenton at Trenton Indian Services from 12-5 p.m.



