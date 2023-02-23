Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items, boxed goods and other items will be making stops in Lignite, Wildrose, Westhope, Trenton and Tioga March 2-3 as part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. All in need of food assistance are welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.
Specifically, the mobile food pantry will be stopping on Thursday, March 2, in Westhope at the Gateway Motel from 12:15-1:15 p.m., in Lignite at the Lignite Community Center from 3:30-5 p.m and in Wildrose at the Wildrose Fire Hall from 4-5 p.m. On Friday, March 3, stops will be made in Tioga at the Tioga Fire Hall from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and in Trenton at Trenton Indian Services from 12-5 p.m.
Mobile Food Pantry times and locations
Westhope
Gateway Motel (west side)
95 1st Avenue
12:15-1:15 p.m.
March 2
Lignite
Lignite Community Center
210 Main Street
3:30-5 p.m.
Wildrose
Wildrose Fire Hall
416 Main Street
4-5 p.m.
March 3
Tioga
Fire Hall
12 Front Street West
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Trenton
Trenton Indian Services parking lot
331 4th Avenue East
12-5 p.m.
About the Mobile Food Pantry
Established in 2008, the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of fresh food and produce into rural communities struggling with access to food assistance. In 2022, the Mobile Food Pantry served more than 800,000 meals to hungry children, seniors and families at 86 different sites and communities. Find a complete list of Mobile Food Pantry stops here.
About the Great Plains Food Bank
Now in its 39th year, the Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota’s only food bank. Its partner network includes nearly 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable feeding programs operating more than 100 communities across N.D. and Clay County, Minn. Since 1983, the Great Plains Food Bank, through its array of innovative direct service programs and partner network, have distributed more than 175 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need. The Great Plains Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, and was named the Not-for-Profit of the Year in 2018 by the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.