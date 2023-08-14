featured Mobile Food Pantry stopping in Williston By Chanse Hall chanse.hall@willistonherald.com Aug 14, 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Updated 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Williston August 23 and can be located at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds from 2:30 to 4 p.m.As part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry, trucks will be carrying fresh produce and shelf-stable items and will be stopping in Williston, Trenton and Grenora.It will stop in Trenton on August 24 at the TISA Building from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and in Grenora at 1 Main Street from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.The mobile food pantry was established in 2008 and has served over 800,000 meals to hungry children, seniors and families at 86 different sites and communities. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Food Load comments Most Popular Williston police seeking runaway Election results are in Fire, ambulance respond to car fire at Trenton Lake Caitlyn Muder to take over as WSC Volleyball Head Coach Trenton High School announced Samantha Shields as Cross Country Head Coach Runaways from Williston found Chokecherry Festival this weekend Williston PD announces arrests over last week One killed, two injured in rollover crash Loan project available for home improvements Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT