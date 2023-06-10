Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Teen crowned By Eric Gill egill@willistonherald Eric Gill Journalist Author email Jun 10, 2023 Jun 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Past Miss North Dakota winners sang the National Anthem Saturday night at the Bakken Auditorium. Eric Gill | Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sydney Helgeson is Miss North Dakota 2023. She was crowned Saturday night at the Bakken Auditorium in Williston.Helgeson, 22, is from Bismarck and entered the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Foundation pageant as Miss Red River Valley. She won a $10,000 scholarship from the foundation."The Miss North Dakota Foundation enables and empowers women," Helgeson said during her on-stage answer, prior to being named as a finalist, and then being crowned this year's Miss North Dakota.Ellie Ahlfeldt, 16, was crowned Miss Teen 2023. The Fargo resident is a high school junior and entered the pageant as Miss Red River Valley Fair's Teen.The 1st runner-up for Miss North Dakota 2023 is Sophia Richards, 22, who resides in Hope. Richards, Miss Hollydazzle, received a $3,000 scholarship.Keira Rambousek of Dickinson was named 1st runner-up Miss North Dakota Teen. The 17-year-old is a senior in high school. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Sports School Systems Eric Gill Journalist Author email Follow Eric Gill Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 10 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Williston teacher placed on leave resigns; 2 others fired WPD finds nothing criminal in matter involving teacher-student 1,000 frac tanks to be auctioned by Williston Tank House 'not haunted,' but it has a cool story Doc Holliday's celebrates 10-year anniversary in Williston Winners announced for Miss ND 2023 preliminary competitions Getting to know Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Teen Man dies after rock strikes car he was driving Sundby to be inducted into Hall of Fame Egeberg brings autism awareness to D.C. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT