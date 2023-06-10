Miss ND 2023

Past Miss North Dakota winners sang the National Anthem Saturday night at the Bakken Auditorium.

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

Sydney Helgeson is Miss North Dakota 2023. She was crowned Saturday night at the Bakken Auditorium in Williston.

Helgeson, 22, is from Bismarck and entered the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Foundation pageant as Miss Red River Valley. She won a $10,000 scholarship from the foundation.



