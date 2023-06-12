The 75th Diamond Competition for Miss North Dakota and Miss Teen ND, culminated in the crowning of two young women Saturday night at the Bakken Auditorium in Williston.
Ellie Ahlfeldt of Fargo was crowned Miss North Dakota's Teen 2023.
Persistence and poise seemed to be the keywords for this year's Miss ND winner.
Sydney Helgeson of Bismarck was crowned Miss ND 2023, minutes after Ahlfeldt was crowned Miss Teen ND 2023.
Helgeson was 1st runner-up for Miss ND in 2022 and 3rd runner-up in 2021. She was also crowned Miss ND Teen in 2017 and began competing at the state level 11 years ago.
"I was 11 years old," Helgeson said. "I was actually Miss Pre Teen in 2015."
Learning from mistakes and not giving up are key aspects of her success, she explained.
"I really had to look at my performance and re-evaluate it," Helgeson said of her first two attempts to win the Miss ND crown.
There is often a misconception that winning is everything in contests like the Miss North Dakota pageant, which is affiliated with the non-profit Miss America competition. That's not necessarily true, according to Helgeson.
"A lot of the competition is about the experience itself," she said after acknowledging the talents, poise, intelligence and camaraderie of all 17 contestants for this year's Miss North Dakota crown.
"I started competing for Miss North Dakota three years ago," Helgeson said, complimenting this year's runner-up, Sophia Richards of Hope, for her exceptional efforts throughout the competition.
"The more experience you have in the organization the more it will help you," Helgeson said. "We experience so much growth in this organization."
The experienced Miss ND 2023 winner spoke articulately about her victory. Helgeson credited her grandmother, a Miss North Dakota competitor in the 1960s, with inspiring her to pursue the state crown.
"My grandma was my inspiration and my aunt was actually Miss Alaska," she said. "Once I got started, I caught the bug.
"Another big aspect was the talent competition," Helgeson continued. "I'm a singer and I saw this as a really good opportunity."
A recent graduate of the University of Alabama, the 22-year-old Helgeson plans to pursue a career in business administration after fulfilling her obligations as Miss ND in the coming year.
"I'm definitely going to look into non-profit management," Helgeson said after complimenting the Miss ND Scholarship Foundation for its leadership organizing the event, now in its 75th year.
"I think you see a lot of confidence among women within this organization," she said of the Miss ND Scholarship Foundation. "That's the power of this organization."
The evening saw dozens of contestants in both groups compete in talent, evening gown and on-stage question categories. The level of talent, poise and confidence displayed by all the Miss ND and Miss Teen ND contestants was remarkable.
They danced and sang to the delight of a packed auditorium in Williston after the city's mayor declared Saturday Miss North Dakota Day. Contestants also answered on-stage questions about their community projects, hopes and aspirations for the future.
For Helgeson, who referred to her new role as Miss North Dakota as a full-time job, the coming year is already being planned and booked, beginning with appearances before the local Rotary and Lion's clubs of Williston.
"In the first two weeks, I'm going to be in Williston and Minot, Bismarck, Fargo and Dickinson," she said. "Pretty much media interviews in every city."
In addition to winning Miss ND and $10,000 from the Scholarship Foundation, Helgeson won a Miss Photogenic scholarship.
"In Dickinson I'm doing a photo shoot with a business — a bridal veil company," she said, noting it's a professional modeling opportunity. "I get to do the photo shoot, and it's also a paid gig — $600, which is really cool."
Williston Friendly
The evening began with a crowd-rousing rendition of the National Anthem by former Miss ND winners (Forever Miss North Dakotas).
After introducing the judges, emcee Miss ND 2021 Reyna Bergstrom Asheim read quotes from various judges hailing Williston as a great place to host the pageant.
"I hope you continue to host for another 75 years," said one judge.
"We love Williston and the mayor for making this happen," said another judge.
"Charming host town," a third judge said of Williston, invoking the diamond anniversary theme. "May you always shine bright like a diamond."
Prior to announcing the first nine finalists for Miss Teen ND and Miss North Dakota, each contestant was introduced by the emcee.
With a focus on Style, Service and Success, the questions gave contestants opportunities to articulate their priorities.
"I think style is how you present yourself, such as posture," said Miss West Fargo Ilanora Peterson of Mayville.
"It is very crucial to use your talent to serve," said Miss Summerfest Kyla Andvik of Fargo.
Miss North Dakota State Fair Emma Tong of Williston defined success as "opportunities to learn."
For Miss ND 2023 1st runner-up Sophia Richards, volunteering is crucial to all aspects of her life. Richards, 22, received a $3,000 cash scholarship from the foundation for finishing second to Helgeson.
Miss Grand Forks Gabriella Lilley of Belcourt said "being a good role model" is vital to her success and life priorities.
Miss Prairie Rose Carli Jordan, who played classical piano during the talent portion of the pageant, cited friendship as an important reason for participating in the pageant and as a barometer of success in life.
"I value the people I surround myself with," Jordan said. "I appreciate the friendships I've developed."
Miss ND 2023 complimented the city of Williston on its 30-plus years hosting the competition.
"I come to Williston every year for the Miss North Dakota competition," Helgeson said. "I've been coming to Williston since I was 11 years old.
"I think something that made this very special was it was the 75th anniversary," she continued. "It was very special to be crowned 75th Miss North Dakota."
One of the major highlights of the evening was a rendition of Rihanna's hit song, "Diamond," sung magnificently by Miss ND 2022 Sidni Kast, who also played piano as the entire group of Miss North Dakota and Miss Teen ND contestants danced and performed gymnastic feats onstage.
Although she is from Bismarck and attended college in Alabama, Helgeson said she's a North Dakotan at heart.
"I was born and raised in North Dakota," said Helgeson, who will compete for this year's Miss America crown with contestants from across the United States. "I consider North Dakota my home. I went to school in Bismarck."
Revisiting her fondness for Williston, Helgeson said the past week has been a joy and a whirlwind adventure.
"The people here are incredibly nice and warm — even in the winter," she said of all North Dakotans. "The people have your back."