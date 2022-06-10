As they were rehearsing for Williston’s first annual Miss and Mister Little Juneteenth pageant, some very excited kids got a visit from an unexpected visitor who wanted to give them some encouragement.
2016’s National American Miss Minnesota, Kayela Steiner, caught wind that rehearsal was being held at Harmon Park on Thursday night and came out to support the participating children.
“I think it’s very important as a previous pageant winner to come and support other pageant participants and to encourage them,” Steiner said.
The pageant is being held as part of Williston’s annual Juneteenth celebration, started by a local Williston man, Henry Cox, when he noticed the growing diversity in the town. The weekend event takes place at Harmon Park June 17-19.
The holiday was first celebrated on June 19, 1965 in Galveston, Texas in the aftermath of the Civil War when slaves there were declared free under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation that had been signed 3 years prior.
In 2019, Cox decided to start and sponsor a weekend celebration of Juneteenth. In 2021 when Juneteenth became recognized as a federal holiday in the United States, more volunteers joined the planning committee to make the event grow larger.
Many sponsors have rallied behind this celebratory event, and many food and craft vendors set up each year, making it a success.
This year’s event theme is “COMMITTED”, which came from the Williston Juneteenth’s board commitment to make each year’s event bigger and better than the last.
Follow Williston Juneteenth on Facebook for more information about the event, car show registration, and BBQ cookoff registration.
For pageant registration, contact Keesha Woods at 701-651-9888.